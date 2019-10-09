149 arrested during Operation Triple Beam in North Mississippi

GOLDEN TRIANGLE AREA, Miss. (WCBI) – An initiative between federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests of 149 people in North Mississippi.

The suspects were arrested on charges including violent crimes, drug crimes, and gang-related crimes. $675,820 worth of narcotics and narcotics-related proceeds was also found by law enforcement during the investigation.

Operation Triple Beam is a U.S. Marshals led effort in the Golden Triangle to reduce crime by bringing together law enforcement at all levels to identify and arrest violent fugitives, target violent gang activity, and get information on individuals committing crimes in Northeast Mississippi.

The operation started on July 15 and ended on August 30.

During the investigation, about 50 gang members were arrested or validated by law enforcement. 155 registered sex offenders living in Northeast Mississippi and the Golden Triangle area were checked for compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

Compliance checks were also conducted on eight moderate and high-risk federal and state probationers.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Triple Beam initiative included: U.S. Marshal’s Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Probation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Unit, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Air National Guard, West Point Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Starkville Police Department.