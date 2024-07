One person injured in Lowndes County house fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in a northern Lowndes County house fire.

The fire happened about 2:30 Friday afternoon on Spurline Road.

Firefighters could be seen at the back of the home and knocking out windows in the front of the house.

There was heavy smoke and water damage.

No word on the extent of the injury.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

