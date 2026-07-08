14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base under new management

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base is under new management.

Colonel Joshua Jensen assumed command this morning at a change of command ceremony on the base.

The 22-year veteran pilot has flown a variety of aircraft, has served as an instructor and evaluator, and has extensive Special Operations experience over his career, most recently serving as Deputy Commander of the 58th Special Operations Wing based in New Mexico.

As commander of the 14th, Jensen will be overseeing continued changes in pilot training, which will include the transition to the Air Force’s next-generation training aircraft, the T-7.

“Yeah, we’re super excited to have a new leader. You know, every 2 years we kind of change command at the wing level, and so to have someone new to come in and carry on these initiatives we need to carry on, and the big thing for him is to finish up getting ready for the T-7, onboarding the T-7, and then continue, you know, revitalizing pilot training and make sure we have it just right with all the changes that we’ve made to make sure we’re ready to train world-class pilots and get ’em ready,” said Col Jesper Stubbendorff.

The 14th Flying Training Wing trains about one-third of the Air Force’s pilots.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.