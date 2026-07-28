Woman dead following a one-vehicle crash in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Pickens County.
Patricia K. Hudson of Coffeeville was fatally injured when the Hyundai Veloster she was driving ran off the road, hit a ditch, and rolled over.
The crash happened shortly after one Monday afternoon on Crossroads Church Road near Crawford Road about five miles northeast of Gordo.
Hudson reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
She died at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.