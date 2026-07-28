Woman dead following a one-vehicle crash in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

Patricia K. Hudson of Coffeeville was fatally injured when the Hyundai Veloster she was driving ran off the road, hit a ditch, and rolled over.

The crash happened shortly after one Monday afternoon on Crossroads Church Road near Crawford Road about five miles northeast of Gordo.

Hudson reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

She died at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

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