Triple-Digit Temps Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — High temperatures will approach the triple digits for many of us as this wave of intense heat and humidity continues.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies will warm us up quickly in the morning, up to about 100° for the high. A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning are in effect across the state, with high humidity levels causing those heat index values to exceed 110° this afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will prevail, but clouds will start to build in in the early morning hours. The low temperature will be around 78°.

WEDNESDAY: Upper-level flow from the northwest will bring more moisture into the area, enabling some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the course of the day. Highs will be in the mid-nineties, but elevated humidity will make it feel above 100° for portions of the day.