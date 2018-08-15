15 hospitalized after overdosing at Connecticut park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities have responded to more than a dozen drug overdoses reported on the New Haven Green over the past several hours. Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were called to the park Wednesday.

Police said about 15 people have been brought to hospitals since late Tuesday night.

Officials said it appears the victims consumed K2 synthetic marijuana, but investigators were working to confirm the source of the overdoses. Synthetic marijuana generally is plant material sprayed with chemicals that can mimic the high from real marijuana.

Sandy Bogucki, EMS medical director in New Haven, said they heard from people on the green Wednesday morning that it “potentially” contained PCP and that some of the reactions of the patients in the emergency department suggest an opioid was involved.

Officials said some of the victims were found unconscious and others became nauseous. The conditions of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed but officials said there have been no fatalities.

Officials said the patients were “all different ages.”

CBS affiliate WFSB reports that patients on the New Haven Green were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.