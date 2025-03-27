15-year-old missing from Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A 15-year-old from Monroe County is missing and could be in Alabama.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaycee Makaela Duryee.

Duryee is a white female with shoulder-length dirty blonde or brown hair and clear glasses.

Law enforcement says the teen left her home in Gattmann Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

It is believed she is with a 17-year-old male in Shelby County, Alabama, possibly in the city of Leeds.

If you have any information about Duryee’s whereabouts contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or the Leeds Police Department.