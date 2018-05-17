$15,000 lawnmower stolen, Winston County deputies hunt for suspects

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven lawnmowers were stolen in the Noxapater area.

Now, investigators release video of a suspicious vehicle that could be involved.

- Advertisement -

Above is video from the Noxapater Attendance Center.

A white SUV pulled a trailer past the school Tuesday night.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says a $15,000 Kubota lawnmower, similar to the one in the above video was stolen from the school.

There was another theft the same night. Deputies want to talk the driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the stolen items call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.