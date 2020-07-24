Over 1,600 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- After the COVID-19 numbers were below a thousand for one day, the numbers Friday mark another record.

1,610 coronavirus cases are being reported in the Magnolia State. On top of the new cases, 28 deaths related to COVID-19 are being added to the state’s death toll.

Hospitalizations have risen all week and Friday that number stands at 975.

Nine of the state’s hospitals have no ICU beds available.

State leaders say they’re continuing to worry about the state’s hospital system.