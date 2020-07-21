1,635 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the highest number of coronavirus cases, in a single day, since the first case was diagnosed back in March.

1,635 new coronavirus cases, along with 31 deaths were reported by state health leaders Tuesday.

Five of the 31 deaths are from death certificates from between June 30th to July 12th.

Three new deaths were reported in the WCBI viewing area.

Lee, Lowndes, and Tishomingo Counties each reporting a death related to the virus.

MSDH has a data break down of COVID-19 weekly trends.