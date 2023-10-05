16th Judicial District DA stresses caseload size judges deal with

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The district attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Mississippi, Scott Colom, stressed the large caseload judges are dealing with.

He said currently, there are over 250 cases spread amongst three judges in Lowndes County.

Colom shares his process moving forward to handle a large number of cases.

“I always prioritize prosecuting the violent crimes because those are the ones that destroy families and communities. You try to address every case that you can but you have to prioritize,” said Colom.

Colom spoke at the Exchange Club Thursday afternoon.

