17 year sentence for Lamar County man for child sex crime

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- A Lamar County man will serve 17 years in prison for child sex crimes. 51-year-old Byron Keith McCalpin was arrested for sexually abusing a child under 12-years-old.

The victim reported the abuse in March 2020. McCalpin will not be eligible for parole for good time release based on the nature of his conviction. McCalpin will have to register as a sex offender after he is released.