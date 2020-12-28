1,701 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Mississippi On Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting that the 7-Day rolling average for new cases in Mississippi is 2,106.
The state department of health is reporting 1,701 new cases and 28 deaths Monday.
Three of those deaths occurred in Lowndes County.
Statewide, white Mississippians have the most cases (52.5%) and most deaths (51.4%) during the pandemic.
Women (56.3%) also have more cases than men.
The hospitalization rate in the state is holding steady at 9.2%.
MSDH’s website reports 89 open I.C.U. beds in the state.
Locally, Lee County has the most new COVID-19 cases with 54.
Lowndes has 50, Winston has 47, Pontotoc has 40, and Oktibbeha has 28.