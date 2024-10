18-wheeler carrying honey bees turns over on I-55 in Holmes Co.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving an 18-wheeler carrying honey bees.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop D, the rollover happened on I55 near mile marker 152 on the Southbound site.

MHP posted the image to their Facebook.

Traffic did have to routed on the right side of the shoulder.

Any one traveling in the area is asked to drive with caution.

