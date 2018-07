OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Back in April two men reportedly took an 18-wheeler for a ride out of Oxford without the owner’s consent.

The owner of the truck was able to track the 18-wheeler using the on-board GPS to Calhoun City where it was recovered.

Investigators identified Ron Griffin, 48, and James Harmon, 59, as suspects.

Griffin and Harmon turned themselves in Friday.

They face Felony Motor Vehicle Theft charges. Bond was set at $2,500 each.