#19 Ole Miss dominates Arkansas 63-31 in historic performance

Photo courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics

No. 19 Ole Miss dominated Arkansas 63-31 on Saturday morning in Fayetteville as multiple players set program records.

Jordan Watkins had eight receptions for 254 yards (school record) and five touchdowns (school record) and quarterback Jaxson Dart became the school’s all-time offense leader following his performance. He was 25/31 and threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

After recording 10 sacks in the win over Oklahoma last week, the Rebels’ elite defense had eight sacks in the victory against Arkansas.

The Rebels improve to 7-2 with the win and will host No. 2 Georgia next week at 3:30.