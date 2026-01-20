19-year-old turns himself in after a weekend shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The teenager wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at the Sonic in Starkville has now turned himself in.

Starkville Police confirmed that 19‑year‑old Jakobe George of Sturgis came to the Starkville Police Department today, January 19.

Investigators say additional information about the case will be released tomorrow.

This comes after officers responded Sunday to reports of shots fired at the Sonic Drive‑In.

Police determined a firearm was discharged during an altercation between people who know each other.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

