Woman pleads guilty in connection with 2024 shooting in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman will spend the next 30 years in prison for killing a woman in 2024.

This morning in Noxubee County Circuit Court, Ciara Latham entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Murder in connection with the 2024 shooting death of Breanna Franklin.

On July 6 of that year, Franklin was the passenger in a car driven by Latham’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Green.

Latham fired a shot into Green’s car, hitting Franklin and killing her.

MBI found a shell casing at the crime scene on Pearl Street and located the weapon, a 9 millimeter handgun, in Latham’s room.

Video from security cameras showed Latham chasing Green’s car around Macon moments before the shooting.

Judge Jay Howard accepted Latham’s plea and sentenced her to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended and 30 to serve.

She will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.