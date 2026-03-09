Tupelo Police arrest a man on alleged aggravated drug trafficking charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has made an arrest for the alleged trafficking of cocaine.

According to the department, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop on South Eason Blvd.

The driver was identified as 46 -year-old Anthony Dixon of Tupelo.

During the stop, agents established probable cause to search the vehicle, which resulted in a felony amount of alleged cocaine and marijuana being found inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was then executed at Dixon’s home, where over 1 ½ pounds of alleged cocaine was found, along with one pound of alleged Marijuana and over $175,000.

Dixon was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine.

Dixon is being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

