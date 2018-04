OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- In Oktibbeha County, two Kosciusko men, deputies say are caught trafficking crystal methamphetamine.

Robert McGee, 38, and Mark Lassiter, 37, were arrested Tuesday.

Both men charged for Trafficking in Controlled Substances.

Oktibbeha County Deputies say the duo was pulled near Jeff Peay Road.

Deputies say they found over 30 grams of crystal meth, cash and two guns.

Both men have bonds set at $100,000.