OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men are accused of setting an Oxford Apartment on fire.

Derell Tyson, 32, faces first degree arson, after his unit burned last Tuesday night.

Raynaldo Ward, 26, is accused of started the fire.

Oxford Police say the blaze happened at the Links Apartments.

After questioning Tyson, police say he admitted he had money problems.

The apartment suffered minor damage.