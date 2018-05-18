2 buses collide in Lincoln Tunnel, dozens injured

Two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, injuring at least 32 people, the New York City Fire Department confirmed. Officials said most of the injuries appeared to be minor.

The accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the center tube of the tunnel, which runs under the Hudson River and connects midtown Manhattan and New Jersey. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the tunnel, said the collision involved two New Jersey Transit buses.

A New Jersey Transit official said the accident happened when one bus rear-ended another. He described it as a “fender bender” and said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

The Lincoln Tunnel is normally packed with commuter traffic, which is being delayed as officials investigate the crash.