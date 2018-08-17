2 in custody after Lowndes County Assault & Armed Robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people are in custody after an assault and armed robbery in Columbus.

It happened around 6:30 Friday evening at the Stringer Manor Apartments.

Deputies were nearby when the call came in.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says the victim was hit with the gun.

The suspects took off and after a brief foot chase, deputies were able to detain the two suspects.

Miley says they got away with undetermined amount of money.

Investigators believe the victim and suspects know each other.

The incident is still under investigation.