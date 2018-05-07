2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at Mississippi pool hall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and a third injured.

Jackson Police say 27-year-old Jovorski Blackmon and 28-year-old Terrance Terry died after being shot at a restaurant and pool hall around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Both men were shot multiple times. One died on the spot, while the second was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A third man was hit in the arm by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the unidentified man’s wound wasn’t life-threatening.

Police haven’t identified a suspect.

Residents say the business had only been open for a month and say patrons have been arguing and fighting.

The men are the 34th and 35th to die in homicides this year in Jackson.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)