2 men arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and police are looking for others in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old Alabama boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. Tuscaloosa police say 21-year-old Julian Lamont Gordon Jr. was arrested Monday in the death of Kei’lan Allen. On Sunday, 18-year-old James Deanthony Reed was charged with capital murder. Investigators believe the shooters were gunning for one of the boy’s older relatives Friday night. A cousin of Allen’s described his slain relative as a straight-A student and artist who was friendly and respectful.