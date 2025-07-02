Investigation continues after a burglary in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Police continue to investigate after a woman woke up to a man undressing in her bedroom.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the incident happened on High Street early on Monday morning, June 30.

Right now, it appears the suspect got inside through an unlocked door.

The woman woke up to see a man taking off his shirt. She screamed and woke others up in the home.

There was a scuffle, but the burglar got away.

This morning, police went to take a person of interest into custody, and he ran.

A tracking dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department led law enforcement to the man.

While little information is being released because it could hurt the case, investigators are working to arrest a suspect.

“There are a lot of rumors going around out there right now that are not true, and you know, it kind of hurts the case. And you know, one person will say this, another person will say that, and everybody just keeps adding to it and I’ve been getting calls about the rape. We have not actually had a rape. You know it just makes it that much harder on law enforcement,” said Shumpert.

The person of interest has not been charged in the case, as of now.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

