Georgia man given 20 years federal prison for exploitation in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man will spend the next 20 years in Federal prison for exploiting a Mississippi child.

24-year-old Davin Buckner was sentenced today in Federal Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Buckner began a conversation on an online gaming platform with a 10-year-old from Lafayette County.

Buckner allowed the child to use credits from his account to access the game.

He then told the child that he would have to repay the money by sending him explicit pictures.

The child took a picture and sent it to Buckner. The child’s parents found the messages and turned the phone over to the FBI.

The Bureau tracked the messages to Buckner, who was already out on bond for sexual exploitation offenses in Georgia.

Buckner will have lifetime supervised release after his 20-year prison term.

