Reported stolen Mack truck leads to felony arrests in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen big rig led law enforcement across multiple counties and ended with felony charges in Prentiss County.

On June 23, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama reported a 1999 Mack truck stolen, and believed it could be in Mississippi.

Thanks to a community tip, deputies tracked the truck to the Jumper town area, recovering it the next day.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Dustin Chapman, charging him with possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond is set at $200,000. But he’s being held without bond because he’s already out on bond in a Lee County burglary case.

Tishomingo County also placed a hold on him after recovering a stolen log trailer linked to Chapman.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.