2 ordered held on murder, other charges in woman’s death

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) – Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a Braintree hotel room a year ago.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Kentavious Coleman and 22-year-old Kenyonte Galmore were ordered held without bail following their arraignment Monday in Superior Court.

Coleman and Galmore were returned to Massachusetts earlier this week after they had been detained on an unrelated charge in Mississippi.

They’re among four people charged in connection with the case of Reina Rodriguez, who had allegedly been lured into prostitution. Authorities said she died from asphyxia.

The Boston Herald reports that the victim’s father, Marco Rodriguez, shouted “coward” at one of the defendants being led from the courtroom.

