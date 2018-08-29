2 workers die in 6-story fall near Disney World; 3rd hangs on

- Advertisement -

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Two workers died early Wednesday when they fell more than six stories from a hotel under construction near Disney World, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV. The deaths were reported at 4:15 a.m. near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, workers were preparing to pour concrete between the sixth and seventh floors when scaffolding collapsed.

Two fell to the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A third worker was able to hold on and climb to safety, officials said. That worker suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue officials.

There was no immediate indication why the scaffolding gave way.

Authorities said there were about 18 workers at the scene when it happened.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators are investigating.