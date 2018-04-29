2 wounded in shooting at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, police say

- Advertisement -

Two men in their 30s were shot inside Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, prompting a police investigating Sunday night, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports. The shooting occurred around 8:04 p.m. local time.

St. Louis Police officials said there was an argument between two individuals at a private event at the venue “and a pistol was pulled out.” There were “hundreds of people” in attendance on the rooftop — somewhere between 300 too 400 people.

Police believe there is one suspect of interest and he or she is not in custody. An investigation is in its early stages.

Earlier, police said two men were shot — one in the head and listed in unstable condition. Another victim was wounded in the leg and in stable condition, authorities said. Both victims were rushed to local hospitals.

UPDATE: @SLMPD says one person shot in the head, unresponsive. The second person shot in the leg. pic.twitter.com/xNFjeud0xa — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 30, 2018

Police said there were off duty officers and private security officers at the event.

One witness told KMOV-TV that he heard firework sounds.

A KMOV-TV reporter at the scene posted a picture showing the venue apparently empty:

It is completely empty inside @BPVSTL. Woman tells me it’s on lockdown. #KMOV pic.twitter.com/IHv3ylzDLV — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 30, 2018

Ballpark Village is a sports-themed bar and venue, KMOV-TV writes.

The same reporter from KMOV-TV noticed a sign on the front of the establishment that read “firearms are not permitted” at Ballpark Village:

There’s a sign on the door of @BPVSTL that says firearms not allowed…But that didn’t stop someone from bringing in a gun to a private party at #BallparkVillage #KMOV pic.twitter.com/nhr2EAzRz6 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for latest updates.