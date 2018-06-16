20 firefighters injured in massive NYC blaze, officials say

- Advertisement -

Officials said 20 firefighters were injured, four seriously, fighting a massive five-alarm fire Saturday that spanned five houses on Staten Island in New York City. No civilians were hurt.

The flames broke out shortly after 7 p.m. at a fire marshal’s house, CBS New York reports. Officials said the fire marshal was working at the time and his family was out of town.

One firefighter suffered a chest injury when a stairway collapsed on him.

Four other buildings were heavily damaged and one sustained moderate damage.

Officials said the arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.