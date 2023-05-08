20-year audit report exposes financial woes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A two decades analysis of audits exposes financial woes in the city of Jackson.

State Auditor Shad White’s office released the report, highlighting expenses that exceed revenue, unpaid water and sewage bills, increased debt, and fewer people paying property taxes.

With an abundance of unpaid water bills, the city does not have the revenue to fund day-to-day operations.

Currently, the General Fund and Siemens settlement dollars are footing the bill to keep the water system functioning.

There has been a large increase in water connections added by the city despite population loss.

For the full report, go to OSA City of Jackson Analysis

