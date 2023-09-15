20 years later: GT Development LINK celebrates region’s economic growth

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Development LINK celebrated 20 years.

Members of the community gathered at the Communiversity to celebrate the region’s economic development.

LINK led to the landing of many projects and investments including Yokohama, Paccar, AirBus, Steel Dynamics, and Aluminum Dynamics to just name a few.

Operations Manager for ATMOS Energy Michelle Whittle has seen the growth over the past 20 years, and she said it feels amazing to see how far they’ve come.

“I wanted Columbus to be a place that our kids could come, grow up, and stay here if they decided to. To see that come to fruition means a lot to me and everyone else here in the three counties,” said Whittle.

Many of the attendees said they are excited to see what the next 20 years bring.

