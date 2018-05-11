The 2018 King Cotton Crawfish Boil

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you were in Downtown Starkville Friday night, there’s a chance you might’ve smelled crawfish aroma lingering in the air.

That’s because hundreds of people poured in to partake in this year’s King Cotton Crawfish Boil.

A year’s worth of bragging rights were on the line during this year’s competition.

Several teams came out to serve up their best crawfish recipes.

While many competed, at the end of the night, only one team gets to walk away with the prestigious Best of Boil Award.

“An experience like this just gives you an opportunity to enjoy Starkville in a way that you don’t get to do every day, so we just want people to come here, have a great time in the Cotton District, and then they will want to come back and spend some time here other times as well,” said Jennifer Prather, director of tourism for GSDP.

This year marks the fifth year the Greater Starkville Development Partnership has hosted this competition.

All of the money raised will be reinvested in the downtown area.