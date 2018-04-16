2018 Maroon & White Spring Game Featuring Dak, Gabe Jackson & Johnthan Banks as Captains Plus Other Events

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – First-year Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead and the Bulldogs seek to shatter a school spring game attendance record for the Maroon and White Game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

The annual event is part of Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Stand Up Mississippi, and a full schedule of weekend events is available at HailState.com/SBW.

- Advertisement -

Admission is free. The Junction will open to tailgating at 8 a.m. Saturday. Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open at 1:30 p.m., and there will a special spring Dawg Walk in the Junction at 1:30 p.m. MSU’s clear bag and golf cart policies will be in effect. For more information, visit HailState.com/clearbag. Concessions will be available.

Former players will be a part of the festivities. Dallas Cowboys starter and All-American quarterback Dak Prescott, 2012 Thorpe Award winner and All-American cornerback Johnthan Banks and Oakland Raiders starter and 2013 All-American Gabe Jackson return to Davis Wade Stadium as guest captains.

The 2018 football team will sign autographs on the west concourse of Davis Wade Stadium from 10-11 a.m. Fans will enter through Gate A on the southwest corner of the stadium for the football autograph session. Commemorative Maroon and White game posters will be provided and outside items will not be permitted for signing.

The NCAA national finalist women’s basketball team will also take part at Saturday’s spring game. The squad will sign autographs from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the north end zone concourse. Commemorative NCAA national finalist posters will be provided and outside items will not be permitted. In addition, the squad will be honored in a halftime ceremony.

The Famous Maroon Band and MSU spirit squads will be on hand.

The game will feature four 12-minute running quarters. Standard game timing will be utilized under the two-minute mark in the second and fourth quarters.

SEC Network will broadcast the game live, and it will be carried on the MSU Sports Network (check for affiliates here) with the Voice of the Bulldogs Neil Price and Matt Wyatt on the call. Live audio is also available for free at HailState.com and via the TuneIn app. For fans in Starkville, they can tune to 100.9 FM.

Moorhead’s squad features a loaded roster of 20 seniors and 17 returning starters from a squad that finished the 2017 campaign ranked No. 19 nationally after defeating Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Saturday’s Timeline of Events: Maroon and White Game

8 a.m. – The Junction opens to tailgating

10-11 a.m. – Football Team autograph session on west concourse

1:30 p.m. – Dawg Walk in The Junction

1:30 p.m. – Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Women’s Basketball Team autograph session on north end zone concourse

3:01 p.m. – Team takes the field

3:02 p.m. – Coin toss, recognition of guest captains

3:03 p.m. – Kickoff

Halftime – Recognition of 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Finalist Team