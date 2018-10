2018 MS/AL Mississippi All-Star Football Roster Announced

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/MAC) — The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the Mississippi roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game, Wednesday.

The 2018 game will be played in Montgomery, AL on Monday, December 17 at 6:30 PM.

MISSISSIPPI ALL-STARS

Quarterback

K.J. Jefferson, North Panola

John Rhys Plumlee, Oak Grove

Running Backs

Jarod Conner, Hattiesburg

Rodrigues Clark, Starkville

Jaquerrious Williams, Tupelo

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Jordan Jernigan, Tupelo

Dannis Jackson, Summrall

Kyziah Pruitt, Noxubee County

Jarrian Jones, Northwest Rankin

Jonathan Mingo, Brandon

Desmyn Baker, Clinton

Offensive Line

Reed Buys, Warren Central

Carson Williams, Scott Central

Caleb Warren, Nanih Waiya

Johnathan Merritt, Meridian

Charles Cross, Laurel

Matt Williams, Horn Lake

Bryce Ramsey, Harrison Central

Coker Wright, Brookhaven

Jaylen Stanley (LS), Brandon

Defensive Line

Jaylon Webb, West Point

Byron Young, West Jones

Jalil Clemons, Starkville

Nathan Pickering, Seminary

Jamond Gordon, Meridian

Charles Moore, Louisville

Jaren Handy, Hattiesburg

Linebackers

Zach Edwards, Starkville

Ashanti Cistrunk, Louisville

Nakobe Dean, Horn Lake

Avery White, East Central

Kevin Smith, Clarksdale

Defensive Backs

Javeious Purvis, Pelahatchie

Maliek Stallings, Noxubee County

Brandon Turnage, Lafayette

Raydarious Jones, Horn Lake

Hakeem Vance, Hattiesburg

DeAntre Prince, Charleston

Kicker/Punter

Tucker Barefoot, Clinton

Athlete

Antavious Willis, Velma Jackson