2018 primary election: Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Ohio special election

Voters in Ohio’s 12th District will be filling the seat left vacant by Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi with Democrat Danny O’Connor facing off against Republican state Senator Troy Balderson. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Tiberi’s term until January.

This isn’t a place where Democrats should be competitive, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe points out. Mr. Trump won the 12th District by 11 points in 2016. Now, a 31-year-old Democrat has tightened the race for an open House seat that the GOP has held since the early 1980s.

- Advertisement -

O’Connor rallied his volunteers Monday. He’s facing Balderson, a state senator, who acknowledged “It’s going to be a tight race.” Balderson has earned endorsements from Mr. Trump and Vice President Pence.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Mr. Trump stumped in Ohio last week before heading to New Jersey for a working vacation, where he told the state’s supporters that they’re the “real elite.”

He praised Balderson for being the “total opposite” of O’Connor and derided the Democrat as a “Nancy Pelosi Liberal” who is “weak on crime and borders.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.