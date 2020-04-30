2019 Louisville armed robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police make an arrest in two armed robberies. One of which happened back in 2019.

Dearious Phillips faces two counts of armed robbery, on top of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police believe Phillips is behind the robbery at Ck’s Convenience store on North Church Street on September 30th of 2019.

Fast forward to March of this year, another armed robbery happened at 24 North Montgomery Avenue. Police say Phillips is charged in connection with that crime.

Dearious Phillips had an initial appearance Thursday, where his bond was set at $250,000 per count of armed robbery and $5,000 for possession of a controlled substance.