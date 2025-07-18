N.C.S.O. Deputies arrest four people in connection to a shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) “These kids got to put these guns down and go to work.” James Vance, Works at Exxon U.S

James Vance is outraged and shocked. after hearing the news about a shooting close to where he works.

Interim Noxubee County Sheriff Dontevis Smith told WCBI, the shooting happened shortly after 1:00 am on Thursday, July 17, on Highway 45 between Noxubee County High School and McDonald’s.

“They are shooting around here and shooting around these schools; this stuff can get innocent people killed,” said Vance. “People that’s just minding their own business. Put these guns down and go home and go to bed.”

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jacorey Jackson, 18-year-old Latham Gray, 17-year-old Marcus Brooks, and 17-year-old Jontavious Irving.

Each suspect is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

“When will enough be enough. When will the youth finally sit down and say, ‘I am not going down this road, ‘” said Dontevis Smith, Interim Noxubee County. “We see it all the time where young people come into jail and they have to sit there for a while, and that time wears on them, but it is not going anywhere.”

Smith said that what’s most disturbing about this case is that the suspects were shooting at a random vehicle, with no clear motive, there were children in the vehicle, and the suspected shooters followed their victims into the McDonalds parking lot.

“That is sad, that is very sad right there. Shooting for no reason? said Vance.

“It could have been my three grandkids, and they could have shot one of them while they were traveling up and down the highway and them people could have hurt them while they were shooting for no reason.” said Vance.

“The thought of you possibly killing child is senseless,” said Smith. “For certain crimes you sympathize, but when it comes to stuff like this, you have no choice but to enforce the law on things like this.”

The suspects were driving this white crown vic.

Smith said, that may leave a long-term impact on the family.

“You are in an old white police car,” said Smith.” You know how many old white police cars there are. That family might be hesitant to stop now because they have been shot at by someone who was driving an old police car, and that can be traumatizing.”

The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app, and remember that you can report anonymously. Sheriff Smith would like to thank all of the agencies that helped in this case.

