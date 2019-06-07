2019 Women’s World Cup: France vs. South Korea

France is also favored to win the Group A opener against South Korea by 2.5 points.
Follow below for live updates from today’s match.
France vs. South Korea, 1-0
France struck fast, with Amandine Henry passing to Eugenie Le Sommer for the first goal of the game. Le Sommer has scored 11 goals in her last 11 games.
It took France only 8 minutes to get the first goal of the tournament. Henry, the French captain, made a run down the right side and placed a perfect cross to the center of the box to center and Le Sommer put it away.
The Korean keeper got a touch to the ball, but it hit the underside of the crossbar and ricocheted straight into the net.
France was poised to score its second goal in the 27th minute of the game with a volley off the foot of Griedge Mbock Bathy. That point was overruled due to an offsides call in which Mbock Bathy’s foot was just outside the line.
Minutes later, Wendie Renard scored with a header. At 6’2″, Renard is the tallest player in the Women’s World Cup. France leads 2-0.
Players to watch
France: Wendie Renard is one of the best football players and defenders in the world. The 28-year-old has 20 goals and is the heart of the French club’s defense.
South Korea: Ji So-yun has scored 54 goals in 115 appearances with the South Korean club.