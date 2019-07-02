2020 candidates reveal second quarter fundraising

Pete Buttigieg raises more than $24 million in second quarter fundraising

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are revealing how deep and broad their support is, after 20 candidates met onstage in two consecutive nights for the first primary debates in June.

While candidates officially have until July 15 to file their second-quarter reports, Democrats in the packed field have already begun announcing their fundraising totals, as well as who supported them, since the second quarter ended on June 30.

Every Democratic candidate is likely to fall well short of President Trump’s fundraising numbers in the second quarter. According to the Trump campaign, the president and his joint campaign committees raised $54 million while the Republican National Committee raised $51 million. The Trump campaign raised over $30 million in the first quarter of the year.

This list will be updated as candidates announce their fundraising totals for the second quarter