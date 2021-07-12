2021 MLB Draft updates:

Will Bednar (Mississippi State, RHP): Round 1, 14th overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Bednar was named Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. His ERA was 3.12 for the Bulldogs this season and he’s tied for fifth-highest drafted MSU player ever (Justin Foscue was taken 14th overall in 2020). The slot value for the 14th overall pick is $4,036,800.

- Advertisement -

Gunnar Hoglund (Ole Miss, RHP): Round 1, 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had a 2.87 ERA for the Rebels before his season was shut down due to a torn UCL. Hoglund had Tommy John surgery to repair it on May 18th. The slot value for this pick is $3,359,000. Hoglund is the third-highest drafted player in Rebels’ history behind Drew Pomeranz (5th overall in 2010) and Dan Adams (8th overall in 1970).

Doug Nikhazy (Ole Miss, LHP): Round 2, 58th overall by the Cleveland Indians.

The junior dominated on the bump for Ole Miss this season. He only allowed more than 3 ER in a start once (4 ER against Texas A&M on May 8th). Doug won Game 2 of the Tucson Super Regional, finished the year with a 2.45 ERA and struck out 142 batters in 92 innings of work.

Tanner Allen (Mississippi State, OF): Round 4, 118th overall by the Miami Marlins.

The SEC Player of the Year hit .383 for the Bulldogs this season. He logged 210 games for State in four seasons and hit .336 in his Mississippi State career.

Eric Cerantola (Mississippi State, RHP): Round 5, 139th overall by the Kansas City Royals

Cerantola didn’t log many innings for the Bulldogs this season. He fizzled out of the rotation relatively early in the season, but has some electric stuff. Finished the year with a 5.71 ERA.

Christian MacLeod (Mississippi State, LHP): Round 5, 159th overall by the Minnesota Twins

MacLeod was a huge part of the Bulldogs’ regular season. Heading into the SEC Tournament he had a 3.14 ERA, but it jumped up to 5.23 by the end of their College World Series run. Minnesota is getting a player with major upside if his fastball command improves.

Taylor Broadway (Ole Miss, RHP): Round 6, 185th overall by the Chicago White Sox

The Rebels’ closer set the Ole Miss record for saves in a season with 16. Slot value is $261,600.