2022 Columbus Christmas Parade route, street closings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Columbus Christmas Parade is coming up Sunday, December 4 beginning at 3 p.m. Majority of downtown will be blocked off from regular traffic to make way for the parade. Main Street Columbus provided a list of each street that will be included in the route and when it will be closed.

Tonight, December 2, is also Wassail Fest, and downtown decided to try something new this year. Main Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be blocked at 3 p.m. and re-open around 9 p.m. (following Wassail Fest).

Parade Route Street Closings:

Staging area GREEN barricades, closings at 1 p.m.:

• Includes entire soccer complex

• 2nd Avenue North @ 2nd Street North

• 2nd Avenue North @ 3rd Street North

• 3rd Street North @ Main Street (street beside Riverhill Chevron)

• 5th Avenue North at 2nd Street North

• 5th Avenue North at 5th Street North (barricades moved from 4th Street North)

• 4th Avenue North @ 5th Street North

• 3rd Avenue North @ 5th Street North

• 4th Street North @ 3rd Avenue North

• Championship Loop at 2nd Street North

• All entrance points of the Soccer Complex at 2nd Street & 2nd Avenue North

• Main Street @ 2nd Street North

• Main Street @ 3rd Street North

Parade Route- BLUE Barricades, closings at 2 p.m.:

• 4th Street North @ 2nd Avenue North

• 5th Street North @ 2nd Avenue North- On a diagonal

• Main Street @ 3rd Street North

• Main Street @ 4th Street North

• Main Street@ 4th Street South

• Main Street @6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th Streets North

• Main Street@14th Street South – On a diagonal

• College Street @ 14th Street South

• Main Street @ 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th Streets South

• College Street @ 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th Streets South

• College Street@ 5th Street South – On a diagonal

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter