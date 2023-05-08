2023 Summer of Fun Promo–Back and Better Than Ever

Nearly half-a-million in cash giveaways, prizes

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – If you thought last year’s Summer of Fun promotion from the Mississippi Lottery was exciting, the 2023 version really brings the heat. What better way to cool down than with cold, hard cash and prizes with drawings from mid-May through August.

With 15 drawings throughout the summer, you can win prizes from RecTeq pellet grills and Yeti coolers to cash. This time around, there is a chance to win an 18-foot party barge from Performance Marine in Columbus and the grand prize of a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro 4X from Gulfport Nissan truck. The top prizes vary in each drawing.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens, or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here.

The first drawing will occur on May 22. Social media posts will remind players to scan QR codes and Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic entry form, starting the week of May 15. Players can sign up starting then. Each drawing will have a unique entry form.

Enter one drawing or enter them all. The odds of winning a prize in the Summer of Fun promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winning Summer of Fun entrant will be notified by certified mail. Limit one entry per player per drawing period. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified.

Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall.

*Insider link will be e-mailed each week.

