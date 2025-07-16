Department of Health releases alert of whooping cough increase in MS

coughing

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health issues a health alert about an increase in pertussis cases, better known as whooping cough.

As of July 10, 80 cases have been reported, but no deaths.

In 2024, there were only 49 cases.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease that causes uncontrollable, violent coughs that make it hard to breathe.

It most commonly affects infants and young children and can be fatal, especially in babies under 1 year old.

Vaccination is recommended to prevent pertussis. Of those eligible, 28 of the cases were not vaccinated.

Cases have been reported statewide, but 40% of them occurred in Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.