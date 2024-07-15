2024 MLB Draft tracker: Mississippi State and Ole Miss players
A handful of Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball players have been drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft. Here’s who has been drafted through round 10 on Monday:
- No. 15: Jurrangelo Cijntje (MSU) to the Seattle Mariners
- No. 59: Khal Stephen (MSU) to the Toronto Blue Jays
- No. 82: Nate Dohm (MSU) to the New York Mets
- No. 116: Dakota Jordan (MSU) to the San Francisco Giants
- No. 190: Brooks Auger (MSU) to the Los Angeles Dodgers
- No. 260: Jackson Ross (Ole Miss) to the Washington Nationals
- No. 277: Colby Holcombe (MSU) to the Toronto Blue Jays