2024 NFL draft recap for Mississippi State and Ole Miss

Mississippi State and Ole Miss football did not have a player drafted on the first two days of the NFL draft but on the final day both schools had three players drafted.

The first player off the board was Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson with the 12th pick in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the fifth round, cornerback Deantre Prince was the first Rebel drafted, taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 153rd overall selection.

With the 200th overall pick, the Carolina Panthers selected the Bulldogs defensive Tackle Jaden Crumedy.

Just six selections later the final Mississippi State player was selected. The Cleveland Browns drafted Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson.

Last season’s Chucky Mullins award winner Cedric Johnson is headed to Cincinnati. The Bengals drafted the defensive end late in the sixth round.

The final Rebel drafted was safety Daijahn Anthony. The Bengals selected him early in the seventh round. He will be teaming back up with Cedric Johnson this season.