2026 Mississippi Heritage Award Winners are out

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Heritage Trust recognized 28 historic homes and landmarks in the Magnolia State, including 4 in our viewing area.

The preserved landmarks each received a Merit Award for rehabilitation, including Tupelo’s Carnation Village, Mississippi State’s Bellew Hall, and The Grenada Depot.

MHT says its mission is to save and renew places meaningful to Mississippians and their history.

Kosiuscko also got an Award of Preservation Education for its Downtown Map and Audio-Video tour.

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