2026 to mark the 250th Birthday of the United States

USA Flag America

UNITED STATES (WCBI)- 2026 will mark America’s 250th birthday!

Big celebrations are planned across the country and locally to celebrate throughout the year.

In fact, next Tuesday the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library will open the traveling “Freedom: A History of US” exhibit by Dr. Sussanah Ural (youre- al) with he talk on “Abraham Lincoln and America 250.”

Last October, local community members took part in America 250’s “Our American Story” when they made a stop in Columbus.

The converted Airstream camper captured personal stories that will be used in documentaries leading up to the big birthday celebration.

To find out more about events throughout the year, visit america250.org.

